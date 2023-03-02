UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of UTA Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTAAW. EHP Funds Inc. grew its stake in UTA Acquisition by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 248,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61,517 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTAAW opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19. UTA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

