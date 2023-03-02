V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80 to $4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.800 billion to $3.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVX shares. TheStreet cut shares of V2X from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Price Performance

NYSE VVX traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 127,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,265. V2X has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

V2X Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $8,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $4,702,000.

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.