Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 48.2% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the January 31st total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH)
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.