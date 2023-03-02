Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 48.2% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the January 31st total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 683.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,379,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

