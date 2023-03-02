Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $197.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.81. The stock has a market cap of $270.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

