Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $514.00 million-$516.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.27 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.33-$4.33 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $7.45 on Thursday, hitting $173.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,449. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

