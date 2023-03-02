Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.61.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day moving average is $173.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.76.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.