Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.75

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 417515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $48,913,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $42,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after buying an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $37,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
