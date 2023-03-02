Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.75

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 417515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $436,597.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 930,166 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,083. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $48,913,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $42,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after buying an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $37,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

