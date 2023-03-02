Venus BUSD Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.12 million and approximately $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00424846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.27 or 0.28716772 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02193292 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

