Venus Price Reaches $5.25 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $77.32 million and $2.38 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00023474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,722,569 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

