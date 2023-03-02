Venus USDC Achieves Market Cap of $104.62 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $104.62 million and $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02192647 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

