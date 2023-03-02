Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.11 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veradigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,731. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

In other Veradigm news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Veradigm news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veradigm by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter worth approximately $11,823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Veradigm by 1,089.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 462,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 423,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 310.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 258,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

