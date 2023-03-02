Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Short Interest Up 24.0% in February

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Verb Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERBW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.