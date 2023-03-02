Verge Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $54.26 million and $555,633.99 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,456.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00405019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00646268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00561245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00177706 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,501,475 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

