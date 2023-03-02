Veritiv Co. (VRTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Veritiv Stock Performance

VRTV opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $161.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.99.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Further Reading

