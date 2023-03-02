Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VTNR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

