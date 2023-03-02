Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,680. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

