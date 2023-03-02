Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

VFF has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.98 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.69.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio acquired 54,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $60,175.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,313,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,252.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at $977,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,838,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 821,590 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

