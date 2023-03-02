VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $16,968.99 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00265044 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,096.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

