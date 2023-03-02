Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.93

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and traded as high as $11.97. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 233,529 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
