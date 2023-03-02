Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.93

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and traded as high as $11.97. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 233,529 shares changing hands.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,141,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,951,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 573,678 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,251,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

