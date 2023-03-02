Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. 15,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.