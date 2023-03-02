Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. 15,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

