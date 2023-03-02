Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,360. The firm has a market cap of $410.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.48.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,939 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

