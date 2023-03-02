Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. 8,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a PE ratio of -37.69.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.