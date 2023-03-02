VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
VIZIO Price Performance
VIZIO stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -965.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.72. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VZIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Further Reading
