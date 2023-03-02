VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

VIZIO Price Performance

VIZIO stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -965.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.72. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in VIZIO by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

