WazirX Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $71.02 million and $1.13 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

