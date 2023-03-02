Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading 3.7% Higher

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 284,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 193,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.77.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

