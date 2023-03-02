Wells Fargo & Company Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Workday stock opened at $184.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of -127.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

