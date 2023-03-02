Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.22. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 351,221 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WEF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$389.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Western Forest Products Increases Dividend

Western Forest Products Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.