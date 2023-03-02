Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $128.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Westlake from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.21.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $121.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.60. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.98 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Westlake by 236.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Articles

