WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Director Regina O. Sommer Sells 1,261 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.38. The stock had a trading volume of 177,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,775. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.