Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Financial Analysis

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 8.03% 15.05% 9.86% NICE 12.19% 12.22% 7.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $24.84 million 3.17 $1.99 million $0.33 41.70 NICE $2.18 billion 6.13 $265.95 million $4.00 52.69

This table compares Where Food Comes From and NICE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. Where Food Comes From is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Where Food Comes From and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A NICE 0 1 6 0 2.86

NICE has a consensus price target of $253.38, indicating a potential upside of 20.21%. Given NICE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NICE is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

NICE beats Where Food Comes From on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation, public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics, situation management., nd intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

