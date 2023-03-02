Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 2,164 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.10. 423,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $120.03.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NovoCure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in NovoCure by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.