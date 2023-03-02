Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Willow Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Thursday. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,266. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

About Willow Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.