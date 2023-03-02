Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $37,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,332,000 after buying an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wingstop by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Wingstop by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wingstop Stock Performance

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.60. The company had a trading volume of 316,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,663. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.87 and its 200-day moving average is $145.79.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.