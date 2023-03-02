WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.93

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.93 and traded as high as $45.40. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 160,174 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

