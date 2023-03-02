Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down to $74.80

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.80, but opened at $66.74. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 1,993,627 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after purchasing an additional 74,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,687,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,387,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,046,000 after purchasing an additional 236,570 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,535,000 after buying an additional 379,398 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.