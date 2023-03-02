Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $216.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.72.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $184.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of -127.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.65 and a beta of 1.25. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.13.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

