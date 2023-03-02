Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $48.73 million and $8,280.46 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02191705 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $13,164.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

