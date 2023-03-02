Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Announces Earnings Results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of XENE traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 659,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,305. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 253,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 60,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

