Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Lake Street Capital

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XMTR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Xometry Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,648. The stock has a market cap of $803.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Xometry has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $64.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $48,517.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,947.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,737 shares of company stock worth $2,131,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xometry by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,959 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

