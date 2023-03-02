Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Lowered to $20.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Xometry Stock Performance

Xometry stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 921,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. Xometry has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $83,065.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,737 shares of company stock worth $2,131,363. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,816,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after purchasing an additional 447,638 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 706,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,332,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

