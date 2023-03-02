Yatsen (YSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Yatsen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $561.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Yatsen by 204.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.