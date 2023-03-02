Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Yum China 4.62% 6.04% 3.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum China 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yoshiharu Global and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Yum China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 4.43 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Yum China $9.57 billion 2.70 $442.00 million $1.05 58.76

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Yum China beats Yoshiharu Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other segment includes Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii and JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, E-commerce business, and Lavazza. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

