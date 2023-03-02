Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 191.47% from the company’s previous close.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $77,738.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,799,235.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

