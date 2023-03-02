Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.18 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.57, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $98,156,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3,143.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 350,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 634,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 195,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $19,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

