Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Raised by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,535 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 2.4% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Zscaler worth $73,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.96. 2,018,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,389. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $256.41.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
