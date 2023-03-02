Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.52-1.53 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.25.

Zscaler Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ZS traded up $5.69 on Thursday, reaching $134.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $256.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

