3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

3D Systems stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.72. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $17.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,765 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,662 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,512 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

