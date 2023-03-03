5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) versus Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Head to Head Survey

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Howden Joinery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus -8.70% -0.21% -0.08% Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 5N Plus and Howden Joinery Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $264.22 million 0.64 -$23.00 million ($0.26) -7.31 Howden Joinery Group $2.87 billion 1.66 $462.96 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Howden Joinery Group has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

5N Plus has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 5N Plus and Howden Joinery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

5N Plus currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 123.68%. Given 5N Plus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Howden Joinery Group.

Summary

Howden Joinery Group beats 5N Plus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

