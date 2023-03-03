ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

