ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $8.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

ACMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACM Research from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.48.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $556.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

ACM Research Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,253,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.