ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $8.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.
ACMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACM Research from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.48.
ACM Research Stock Performance
ACMR stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $556.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $27.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACM Research (ACMR)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.